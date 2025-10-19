Guwahati: At Jonali Studio, Garima Garg Holds 1-Month Rituals for Zubeen

Garima Garg, along with her family, visited Jonali Studio today to mark one month since the untimely demise of her husband Zubeen Garg. Speaking to the media, she shared that Zubeen often preferred spending time at the studio over their home.

“He didn’t like to stay in the flat, that’s why he often came here. He loved this place amid nature. There are many birds he used to feed, and they still come here. He had his pets here as well, which is why we chose this place for the ceremony. Other rituals were completed in Kahilipara, and after this, we plan to visit Sonapur in the evening,” Garima stated.

On the ongoing investigation and the pursuit of justice, she expressed continued faith in the system. “I still believe that justice will be served and everything will be conducted in a straight and transparent manner. If we don’t have faith in justice and in our law, how will we ever get it? We don’t know the law fully, so we keep calm and patiently wait for the truth,” she said.

Addressing the delay in the investigation, Garima added, “We were informed that it would take three months to submit the chargesheet, but we want the truth as soon as possible. The waiting is very difficult. People across Assamare asking what really happened to Zubeen, and I feel the same.”

As a mark of one month since the demise of Zubeen, people across Assam have been paying tribute in their own ways — lighting diyas, offering prayers, and performing Nam Prasanga.

At Zonali Studio, all the Vedic rituals are being conducted in his memory. Following the ceremonies at the studio, Garima Garg, will proceed to Sonapur to the site of Zubeen’s cremation.

