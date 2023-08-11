Gauhati HC Acquits All Accused in Rs 1,000 Crore North Cachar Hills Scam

The court's decision stemmed from concerns over the quality of the investigation, stating that it did not meet the necessary standards. Furthermore, the High Court acquitted an additional twelve individuals who had received sentences ranging from eight to 13 years for their roles in the multi-crore scam. Khan had been arrested for allegedly conspiring with others to misappropriate government funds totaling Rs 17, 24, 17,200 from various development schemes of the Agriculture Department, NC Hills.