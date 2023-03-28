Gauhati HC Orders Assam Govt To Pay Compensation In 2016 Custodial Death Case

The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday ordered the Assam government to compensate the family of a victim of police brutality in the state.

The case pertains to the custodial death of a suspect in 2016. He had been detained by Dhing Police in Assam’s Nagaon district on charges of being a poacher.

The deceased was identified as Idris Ali. During his detention, there were allegations of inhuman torture against the police.

Idris Ali had reportedly died without even receiving treatment as a result of the torture meted out on him by the police while in custody.

Following the incident, the wife of Idris Ali had approached the Gauhati High Court seeking justice. In regard to the case, the high court today directed the state government to pay compensation to the family of the victim.

According to the Gauhati High Court’s order, the Assam government has been directed to pay Rs 5 lakhs to the victim’s family.

Earlier on Sunday, an inmate in lockup at Basistha Police Station in Guwahati sustained serious injuries after being subjected to torture, reports emerged.

As per reports, police officials at the Basistha Police Station in Guwahati handed third degree torture to an inmate detained for interrogation, leaving him badly injured.

The inmate was identified as a youth named Amit Haloi. Following the incident, the victim had to be rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in a serious condition.

Meanwhile, the name of a police officer emerged in connection with the matter. Maidangsri Borgoyary, a policewoman at the Basistha Police Station was accused of treating the victim inmate with third degree torture.

The family of the victim Amit Haloi leveled the allegations against the police official.

It may be noted that in December last year, Mithun Haloi, the elder brother of Amit Haloi had been named in a case pertaining to the theft of gold items from the residence of a real estate agent at Bhetapara in Guwahati.

According to information received, the brother of Amit Haloi already served a jail sentence and was released. However, Amit Haloi was picked from his home last Monday in connection with the same case.

Later on in the name of investigation, the police tortured him which left Haloi hospitalized with serious injuries in the end, alleged the family members.

The wife of Mithun Haloi said, “Last year, they had picked up my husband. However, they could not prove anything. The police keep telling us to return what we have stolen and they will return Amit unhurt, but how can we return something we do not have.”

She said, “My husband was jailed. It has been around three or four months since his release and they are yet to provide any proof. And now, they have picked up his brother Amit and are torturing him. He was admitted to GMCH on Friday night with grave injuries. We are poor people. We just want justice for him.”

Moreover, Mithun Ali also spoke about the torture he had to face during his detention. He even showed scars on his body left behind from the inhuman treatment at the hands of the police.