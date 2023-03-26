Guwahati: Police Brutality Leaves Detenu In Hospital

Meanwhile, the name of a police officer has emerged in connection with the matter. Maidangsri Borgoyary, a policewoman at the Basistha Police Station has been accused of treating the victim inmate with third degree torture.

The family of the victim Amit Haloi has leveled the allegations against the police official.

It may be noted that in December last year, Mithun Haloi, the elder brother of Amit Haloi had been named in a case pertaining to the theft of gold items from the residence of a real estate agent at Bhetapara in Guwahati.

According to information received, the brother of Amit Haloi already served a jail sentence and was released. However, Amit Haloi was picked from his home last Monday in connection with the same case.

Later on in the name of investigation, the police tortured him which left Haloi hospitalized with serious injuries in the end, alleged the family members.

The wife of Mithun Haloi said, “Last year, they had picked up my husband. However, they could not prove anything. The police keep telling us to return what we have stolen and they will return Amit unhurt, but how can we return something we do not have.”