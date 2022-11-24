GMC Sludge Extraction Scam: Gauhati HC Grants Bail to Accountant

Gauhati High Court granted bail to one of the accused on Thursday who was held in connection to Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) sludge extraction scam.

According to sources, the accused, identified as Abhimanyu Medhi, whom the Gauhati High Court granted bail was the accountant of GMC.

Medhi was the first accused in the scam.

Few days back, the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell arrested Executive Engineer of Lakhra division, identified as Seemantajyoti Baruah from Anand Nagar in Guwahati.

It may be mentioned that a total of 13 people were arrested in connection to the scam.