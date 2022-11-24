Meghalaya: Cherry Blossom Festival Cancelled Amid Rising Tensions

The Cherry Blossom festival was among several fests in Meghalaya that were cancelled in the aftermath of the deadly uprising on the Assam – Meghalaya border, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said.
This comes after unrest at Mukroh village in Meghalaya on November 22 led to six deaths including civilians due to alleged police firing from the Assam side.
The Meghalaya CM held an urgent meeting following the firing incident where he mentioned that the state government will be in contact with the Union Home Minister to convey their grievances.
CM Sangma said that the place of the firing incident was well within the territory of Meghalaya and that an FIR has been filed in connection with the case. Six people were among the casualties, while two others were injured, added the Meghalaya CM.
It may be noted that the cancellation of the Cherry Blossom festival will be a major blow to Meghalaya’s tourism sector with tourists arriving for the two-day festival that was set to begin from today.
Hotels in Shillong and neighbouring areas were fully booked in light of the festival that has come to be the state’s alternative to Nagaland’s famous Hornbill Festival.
It may be noted that locals in Meghalaya are making their distress unknown by blocking roads and not allowing movement of vehicles and tourists from Assam. The situation following the incident is at a perilous state.
The government of Assam, meanwhile, announced an inquiry committee headed by a retired High Court judge to probe into the events leading to the incident. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also asked for a central agency to probe into the matter for a fair course of investigation.
Moreover, several police officials have been suspended in wake of the firing incident while many have been closed to their reserves.