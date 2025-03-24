Gauhati HC Bar Association Stands Firm Against Relocation, Demands SC Bench

The Gauhati High Court Bar Association (GHCBA) has strongly opposed the proposed relocation of the High Court's principal seat to Rangmahal in North Guwahati. Instead, it has called for the establishment of a Supreme Court bench for the Northeast in the region, arguing that such a move would better serve the interests of the legal fraternity and the people of the region.

In a resolute demonstration of their opposition, the GHCBA staged a three-hour sit-in on Monday, voicing concerns over the government's proposal. The legal community has raised serious questions about the decision-making process, claiming that such a crucial matter was decided without proper consultation with key stakeholders.

Renewed Demand for Supreme Court Bench

Senior members of the Bar Association reiterated that the demand for a Supreme Court bench in the Northeast is not new. “We had placed this demand before the Prime Minister and the President ten years ago. Instead of shifting the High Court’s principal seat, the government should focus on establishing a Supreme Court bench in Rangmahal, which would enhance Assam’s legal standing,” said a senior advocate.

The Association emphasized that such a step would be a balanced solution, addressing both the government's objectives and the concerns of the legal community. A Supreme Court bench in the Northeast would not only bring the judiciary closer to the people but also reduce the burden on litigants who currently have to travel to New Delhi for hearings.

Bar Association Rejects Full Court Resolution

One of the primary grievances of the Bar Association is the way the decision to shift the High Court was made. The Full Court Resolution approving the relocation was reportedly passed without taking the Bar into confidence, leading to strong resentment among legal practitioners.

Expressing frustration over the lack of transparency, a senior advocate questioned the logic behind frequent relocations. “Will the High Court be moved every time a new government assumes power? If today’s government wants it in one place, and another government in the future wants it elsewhere, what precedent does that set?” he asked.

Extraordinary General Body Meeting Opposes Proposal

On March 19, the GHCBA convened an Extraordinary General Body Meeting (EOGM) to discuss the developments surrounding the proposed shifting of the Gauhati High Court to Rangmahal. After extensive deliberations, the Association made several key resolutions.

Firstly, it decided against participating in the proposed committee that was supposed to oversee the judicial infrastructure at Rangmahal. Secondly, it demanded a copy of the Full Court Resolution to understand the specific reasons behind the decision. Lastly, it sought clarification on why such a major move was being considered without consulting the Bar, which remains one of the most critical stakeholders in the judicial system.

A Call for Sensible Judicial Reforms

The GHCBA remains firm in its stance against the shifting of the High Court, warning that any unilateral decision taken without proper consultation will only lead to further discord. The Association believes that rather than focusing on relocating the High Court, the government should prioritize long-overdue judicial reforms, including the establishment of a Supreme Court bench in the Northeast.

The demand for a Supreme Court bench now takes center stage in the ongoing debate. The legal community has urged authorities to reconsider their priorities, stressing that improving judicial accessibility and efficiency should be the primary focus rather than politically motivated relocations.