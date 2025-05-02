Gauhati HC Bar Association Urges CM Sarma to Reconsider Resignation

The Executive Committee of the Gauhati High Court Bar Association has formally appealed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to reconsider his resignation from the Association, describing his decision as “premised on principle, but not necessitated by circumstance.” The Chief Minister had tendered his resignation on April 30, 2025, citing moral conflict arising from the Association’s opposition to the proposed construction of a Judicial Township at Rangmahal in North Guwahati.

Advertisment

In a detailed letter addressed to the Chief Minister, the Bar Association acknowledged the receipt of his resignation with deep concern and unanimously resolved to urge its withdrawal in the larger interest of the institution and the legal fraternity. The Association underscored that the Chief Minister’s continued association with the Bar is a matter of great honour, noting that it is a rare moment of pride for the legal community to have among its members a person occupying the highest executive office of the State.

While respectfully acknowledging the Chief Minister’s apprehensions over a perceived conflict of interest, the Bar Association maintained that such concerns—though ethically grounded—should not necessitate dissociation, particularly in light of his longstanding institutional ties and the inspiration his membership offers to the broader legal community.

The Association also took note of the Chief Minister’s commitment to addressing the infrastructural limitations of the current High Court premises through developmental initiatives exceeding Rs 1,000 crores, despite fiscal constraints. However, the Bar proposed alternative solutions aimed at modernising the existing High Court infrastructure in a more cost-effective and sustainable manner.

Among the key suggestions were the extension of the new annexe building towards the riverside, where substantial vacant land remains underutilized, and vertical expansion of the current annexe structure up to seven floors to accommodate additional courtrooms and facilities—thus avoiding the need for new land acquisition. The estimated cost of this plan stands at Rs 70 crores, which, if adopted, could save approximately Rs 900 crores. The Bar recommended that such savings be redirected towards vital welfare measures for the legal fraternity.

Addressing the growing socio-economic challenges faced by advocates, especially junior and senior members, the Bar Association proposed three significant welfare initiatives. These include the allocation of Rs 10 crores in the upcoming State Budget for a stipend scheme for junior advocates with up to five years of practice; the creation of a Rs 10 crore corpus fund to provide pensionary benefits to senior advocates upon attaining the age of 65; and the earmarking of another Rs 10 crores to institute a comprehensive health insurance scheme covering all members of the Association and their dependent family members.

Reiterating the value of the Chief Minister’s continued affiliation, the Executive Committee asserted that his presence in the Association would strengthen institutional unity, uphold its dignity, and reinforce a spirit of inclusiveness. Describing his resignation as a moment of loss for the legal community, the Committee made a sincere and heartfelt appeal for its reconsideration.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s resignation follows growing discord between the State Government and the Bar Association over the decision to shift the Gauhati High Court to a new judicial township in North Guwahati. The proposed relocation, jointly agreed upon by the State Government and the High Court, has met with strong resistance from the Bar, which has consistently opposed the move citing various legal and logistical concerns.

Last month, the controversy also led to the resignation of the state's Advocate General, Devajit Saikia—who also serves as Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India—from the Association over the same issue.