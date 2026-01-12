Gauhati HC Bar Holds Press Meet; Dismisses Govt Claims, Opposes Court Relocation

The Gauhati High Court Bar Association on Monday came down heavily on the Assam government over the proposed relocation of the Gauhati High Court to Rangmahal in North Guwahati, alleging that the decision was taken without consultation, transparency or democratic dialogue.

Addressing a press conference, Bar Association leaders made it clear that Devajit Lon Saikia, who has been making statements in favour of the relocation, is not a member of the Bar Association. “What he says or does not say is of no concern to us. He does not appear to be a legal expert in this matter; rather, he seems to be acting like a spokesperson of the government,” the association said.

The Bar Association accused the government of keeping lawyers in the dark while pushing ahead with the relocation plan. Responding to claims that the Advocate General had invited the association for discussions three times, the Bar flatly denied it. “No such invitation was ever extended,” members said.

Countering the government’s argument about the lack of space at the current High Court complex, the association said there is provision to construct three additional floors at the existing location. They added that lawyers had also suggested multiple alternative solutions to address space constraints.

“There is a strong historical and heritage value attached to the present High Court building, which resembles a temple-like structure. This cannot be ignored,” the association noted, while questioning the government’s intentions. “If the area is truly unsuitable, why are 10-storey buildings being constructed right next to it?” they asked.

Reacting sharply to claims that all lawyers had voted in favour of the relocation, the association said, “Did the government receive 100 per cent votes to form power? It got barely 37 per cent. Such arguments are misleading.” They also accused the government of making false claims in public advertisements.

Downplaying the foundation stone laying ceremony, the association said it was not a big issue. “Across Assam, one can find hundreds of abandoned foundation stones. This can easily become one more,” they remarked, while questioning how construction and protests could go on simultaneously. “Is this a joke?” they asked.

“We were never once asked whether we had objections. Lawyers are not just part of the High Court; they are part of society,” they said, stressing that lawyers work in the public interest.

The association alleged that democratic principles were trampled upon, as neither lawyers nor the Bar Association were informed before the decision was taken. “There was no consultation, no dialogue, no exchange of views,” they said.

Parking issues, often cited as a reason for relocation, were also dismissed. “Parking is a problem across Guwahati, Kolkata and many other cities. This issue exists everywhere, not just here,” they said.

Calling the portrayal of their protest as “unnecessary” incorrect, the association alleged that false narratives were being spread against them, misleading the public.

Bar Association General Secretary Apurba Sharma said the lawyers were never called for discussions. “We were only informed after decisions were already taken and expected to accept them,” he said. He stressed that lawyers have no political agenda or vested interests in the issue.

“We are deeply hurt that the government is trying to impose a one-sided decision on us,” Sharma said. “If our concerns are addressed logically and through discussion, we are willing to go to Rangmahal with a smile. We also want development, but development cannot come through unilateral decisions.”

He added that similar development could be achieved at the current site at a much lower cost, urging the government to rethink its approach.

