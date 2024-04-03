Gauhati HC Directs Assam Govt to Submit Response on 'Maa Kamakhya Corridor'

The Gauhati High Court has directed the Assam Government to submit a response to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed opposing the construction of the ‘Maa Kamakhya Temple Access Corridor’.
Notably, a petition was filed by 13 people demanding transparency regarding the proposed corridor’s construction, seeking assurance that it will not damage or obstruct the revered temple’s ancient structures.
The PIL sought an order not to proceed with the construction of the proposed corridor in Assam without obtaining prior approvals and clearance from the Department of Archaeology under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958.
In this regard, the Gauhati High Court issued a show cause notice to the Assam Government on Wednesday.
Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam granted two weeks to the state government to file the response. Senior government advocate D Nath and assisting advocate general D Saikia accepted the notice on behalf of the state government.
The petitioners, who identify as devotees of ‘Maa Kamakhya,’ the ‘Dasa Mahavidyas,’ and Nilachal Hill, assert their right to religious worship and express concerns over potential harm to the sanctity of the site.