Gauhati HC Directs Forest Dept to File Report on Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary’s Border Issue

The Gauhati High Court directed the Assam Forest Department to file a report within eight weeks on the demarcation of borders of Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in Guwahati, reports emerged on Monday.

According to sources, the high court ordered the forest department to clearly state the boundaries in its report that will be submitted within the next eight weeks.

It may be mentioned that in the year 2013, the high court filed its own case regarding the matter where the forest department were directed to submit a map of the boundaries of Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary.

As per an official data, the Survey of India is working on demarcating the four boundaries.

Last month, the district administration in Assam’s Nagaon and Sonitpur carried out a drive to free the Bura Chapori Wildlife Sanctuary from illegal encroachments.

The massive anti-encroachment drive was carried out to free nearly 1,892 hectares of land from illegal occupation, officials said.

Heavy security was deployed by the district administration to avoid any untoward incident during the eviction drive.

According to the district administration of Sonitpur and Nagaon, huge areas of government land have been illegally occupied by encroachers in the area and the administration has already issued notices to the occupying people to vacate the lands.