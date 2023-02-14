Anti-Encroachment Drive Conducted in Assam's Bura Chapori Wildlife Sanctuary

The district administration in Assam’s Nagaon and Sonitpur has started a drive to free the Bura Chapori Wildlife Sanctuary from illegal encroachments.

The drive which started on Tuesday morning amid heavy security force deployment will continue till Thursday.

The massive anti-encroachment drive is being carried out to free nearly 1,892 hectares of land from illegal occupation, officials said.

Heavy security has been deployed by the district administration to avoid any untoward incident during the eviction drive.

Two villages were evicted during the eviction today. Around 50 Excavators and 30 tractors have been deployed in the Char-Chapori areas near the wildlife sanctuary for the eviction drive.

According to the district administration of Sonitpur and Nagaon, huge areas of government land have been illegally occupied by encroachers in the area and the administration has already issued notices to the occupying people to vacate the lands.

(with inputs from ANI)