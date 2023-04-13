Gauhati HC Directs Pvt Institutions To Provide Free Education To BPL Students

The Gauhati High Court has directed private educational institutions to provide free education to 25 percent students belonging to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category.

The court ordered the state government to ensure that the applied BPL students receive free education in private institutions.

The High Court’s order came after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which was filed by the ‘We for Guwahati’ Foundation. They highlighted that the non-compliance of the Right to Education department had not sent any instructions to private educational institutions to provide free education to BPL students.

The state government had given an affidavit in the court but had not complied with the provisions of the act.

The court directed the education officer to personally confirm the free education to BPL students in private institutions.

The verdict has been hailed by education activist who have been demanding equal access to education for all. This is expected to benefit thousands of students from underprivileged backgrounds who were previously denied admission to private institutions due to their financial status.

The Gauhati High Court's verdict is a significant step towards ensuring that the Right to Education Act, 2009, is implemented effectively, and education becomes accessible to all, irrespective of their economic status.