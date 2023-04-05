Gauhati High Court's 75th Anniversary Celebrations begin

The 75th anniversary celebrations of the prestigious Gauhati High Court began on Wednesday.

Several dignitaries including Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Sandeep Mehta; Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma; Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, among others were present at the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of the High Court which is being held at the Latasil Field.

Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Assamese version of the book “Gauhati High Court: History & Heritage”. On the other hand, Kiren Rijiju released a commemorative stamp of the High Court.

Addressing the gathering, CM Sarma said, “Today is a historic occasion. I recall all the proponents whose dedication led to the setting up of this institution. Many eminent judges and legal experts shaped the unique tradition of the Gauhati High Court. I also feel honored to have released the Assamese version of the book “Gauhati High Court: History & Heritage”. This book is a tribute to all the known and unknown personalities who shaped the history of the institution. “

“The Gauhati High Court is very deeply connected with the history of Assam and the northeastern region. The apex court has maintained the highest judicial standard since its inception and continues to set new benchmarks in justice dispensation,” CM Sarma further said.

Notably, President Droupadi Murmu will attend the platinum jubilee celebrations of the High Court on April 7 (Friday) during her two-day visit to Assam. Chief Justice of India Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud will also attend the function.

The celebrations will conclude on April 14. The concluding event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Established on 5th April 1948, the Gauhati High Court originally catered to the seven North Eastern states of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. However, subsequent to the establishment of separate High Courts for the states of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura, today the Gauhati High Court exercises jurisdiction over the remaining four North Eastern states.