Gauhati HC Exonerates Victor Das Of All Wrongdoings, Grants His Bail

The Gauhati High Court on Friday exonerated Victor Das of any wrongdoings after he had been taken into custody by the police for alleging anomalies in the recruitment process that was recently held in Assam.

The High Court accepted his bail plea and released him of all accusations. Earlier, the court had allowed interim bail to Victor Das in the matter.

Victor Das had alleged the involvement of foul play in the recruitment process held for recruitment to several grade-III and grade-IV posts in various departments of the state government.

He had been remanded to nine days of judicial custody. Police interrogated him for several days in the matter after which, officials informed that Das could not provide any substantial proof to support his claims.

His interim bail plea was accepted by the court while he was still in police custody.