Maligaon Flyover To Be Ready Before Next Bohag Bihu: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that he is hopeful of being able to inaugurate the under-construction Maligoan flyover for the people after ‘Bohag Bihu’ next year.
The Assam CM was speaking at the inauguration program of the flyover at Arya Nagar near Sarabbhati, which was opened to the public today.
CM Sarma said, “The Maligoan flyover is approximately four kilometers long. We are hoping to open it for the public after Bohag Bihu.”
Turning his attention to the under-construction flyover at Zoo Road in Guwahati, the CM said that it will be inaugurated before the Bohag Bihu in 2024.
Further speaking, he said, “We have some big plans. I plan to build a six kilometers long flyover from Handique College to Bamunimaidam. The construction works will begin only after the completion of Maligaon and Zoo Road flyovers.”
Elucidating on his plans further, CM Sarma said, “A flyover will be constructed in front of Cycle Factory. Also, the bridge connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati will be completed within a year-and-a-half.”
“Construction of the Palasbari to Suwalkuchi flyover will begin next year. A flyover will also come up at Baihata Chariali. Work on the Narangi to Kuruwa flyover will also begin soon,” he added.
The Assam CM also unveiled plans for another ropeway in the city. He said, “We are planning to build a ropeway from Khanapara to the airport at Borjhar.”
CM Sarma also said that the government in Assam has provided three thousand water connections to the people. He said, “We are planning to increase the number to 10 thousand this year.”
“We will provide water connections to every household by 2023 with the help of JICA. By 2024, we aim to provide water through both the schemes,” he said.
The CM further added, “Two medical colleges in Guwahati will be opened for the public by 2024. We will inaugurate the Botanical Garden at Fancy Bazar this year. Plans are in place to free all the lands under government departments and make them available for other purposes.”
He said, “We have started works for demolishing old police stations and constructing new ones. I want make Guwahati the gateway to South Asia. We have made it easier for anyone buying land in Guwahati. They will not have to run from office to office.”
The CM then urged all state ministers to rid the Guwahati Municipal Committee (GMC) of all corrupt practices. He said that the government will only then be accepted by the people.
He said, “Every ward in Guwahati will get Rs 10 crores for their development. We have to change names of certain places to make them in line with Guwahati.”
CM Sarma also called for an end to ‘Chanda’ or donation culture in the name of festivities. He said, “Small and big businesses should not be harassed for donations. We should look to stop the practice of taking donations from others for a puja.”
It may be noted that earlier in the day, Assam CM inaugurated the two-lane flyover at Arya Nagar.
The flyover has been constructed near Arya Vidyapeeth College in order to ease the traffic for commuters.
The 790 metre long flyover has been constructed at a cost of nearly Rs 150 crores.
The foundation stone of the flyover was laid on February 26, 2021, just before the 2021 Assembly elections. The scheduled time for completion of the flyover was 30 months. The flyover, which should have been completed by August, 2023, has been completed in just 20 months.