Maligaon Flyover To Be Ready Before Next Bohag Bihu: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that he is hopeful of being able to inaugurate the under-construction Maligoan flyover for the people after ‘Bohag Bihu’ next year.

The Assam CM was speaking at the inauguration program of the flyover at Arya Nagar near Sarabbhati, which was opened to the public today.

CM Sarma said, “The Maligoan flyover is approximately four kilometers long. We are hoping to open it for the public after Bohag Bihu.”

Turning his attention to the under-construction flyover at Zoo Road in Guwahati, the CM said that it will be inaugurated before the Bohag Bihu in 2024.

Further speaking, he said, “We have some big plans. I plan to build a six kilometers long flyover from Handique College to Bamunimaidam. The construction works will begin only after the completion of Maligaon and Zoo Road flyovers.”

Elucidating on his plans further, CM Sarma said, “A flyover will be constructed in front of Cycle Factory. Also, the bridge connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati will be completed within a year-and-a-half.”

“Construction of the Palasbari to Suwalkuchi flyover will begin next year. A flyover will also come up at Baihata Chariali. Work on the Narangi to Kuruwa flyover will also begin soon,” he added.

The Assam CM also unveiled plans for another ropeway in the city. He said, “We are planning to build a ropeway from Khanapara to the airport at Borjhar.”

CM Sarma also said that the government in Assam has provided three thousand water connections to the people. He said, “We are planning to increase the number to 10 thousand this year.”

“We will provide water connections to every household by 2023 with the help of JICA. By 2024, we aim to provide water through both the schemes,” he said.