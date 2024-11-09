Amlan Bora, Brother of Tarkik Bora, Released On Bail

Amlan Bora, the brother of Tarkik Bora and brother-in-law of Sumi Bora who was arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Jharkhand in connection with Rs 2000 Crore Scam was granted bail by the Gauhati High Court on November 7, 2024. He was released from jail today.
The bail hearing was presented by advocates Sarfraz Nawaz, Samim Rahman, and Pakeeza Khatun.
The petitioner, representing Bora, said that Amlan Bora was unaware of any financial fraud allegedly committed by the prime accused, Bishal Phukan. It was also stated that at the time of the alleged crimes, Amlan Bora was out of town for work. Upon his return on September 12, 2024, he voluntarily visited the CID office, where he was subsequently arrested.
“The learned counsel also contended that the accused petitioner has been languishing in judicial custody for last 57 days. He has been interrogated several times by the police and he has co-operated with the investigation. As such, his further custodial detention is not necessary for the purpose of investigation. Accordingly, learned counsel prays to release the accused petitioner on bail,” the petitioner said.
Bora was arrested on September 11, 2024, following instructions from Assam's Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh, as part of the investigation into the scam involving Tarkik Bora and Sumi Bora.
Meanwhile, Tarkik Bora and Sumi Bora still remain in jail. Their judicial custody was extended after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) did not take their custody.
The duo were produced before a court in Guwahati on Friday. Afterwards, they were taken to the Guwahati Central Jail where they have been lodged since the CBI transferred them from Dibrugarh.