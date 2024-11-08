Sumi-Tarkik's Judicial Custody Extended; Couple Lodged At Guwahati Jail

Actress-influencer Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah's judicial custody was extended on Friday after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) did not take their custody.
The duo, co-accused in a massive investment fraud orchestrated by 22-year-old Bishal Phukan, were produced before a court in Guwahati today. Afterwards, they were taken to the Guwahati Central Jail where they have been lodged since the CBI transferred them from Dibrugarh.
Last month, Sumi, Tarkik and Bishal were among those transferred by the CBI from Dibrugarh to Guwahati. A CBI team reached Guwahati with the individuals arrested in connection with the online trading fraud cases in Assam.
Sumi Borah, Tarkik Borah, and his brother Amlan Borah were arrested for their links to Bishal Phukan after the latter's Rs 2,200 crore scam surfaced. Another accused in the string of related scams, Ranjit Kakati, was also among those brought to Guwahati.
In a related development, the Gauhati High Court on Thursday accepted the bail plea of Tarkik's brother Amlan Borah reportedly due to a gaffe in the investigation. Dibrugarh police failed to submit a chargesheet against him in time, which was among the primary reasons held by the court while granting him bail, sources said.