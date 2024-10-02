Gauhati HC Grills State Govt Over Contractor Payment Delays

The Gauhati High Court on Wednesday raised questions regarding the Assam government's failure to release payments to contractors. This scrutiny comes amidst allegations of a funding shortage impacting vital projects, leaving contractors frustrated and questioning the government’s priorities.
During the hearing, the court expressed its incredulity over the government's ability to implement free schemes while simultaneously claiming a lack of funds.
"How can the government allocate money for free schemes when it is unable to pay contractors?" the judges questioned, highlighting a glaring contradiction in the government's financial management.
The judges questioned the government's rationale behind awarding Rs 1 lakh each to 25,000 unemployed youths, asking, "If the government claims a lack of funds, how can it justify such extravagant schemes?"
Additionally, the court brought to light the distribution of free scooties, prompting further inquiries into the rationale behind such expenditures when contractors remain unpaid.
The judges demanded comprehensive details from the state government on the allocation of funds under these free schemes, emphasizing the need for transparency in public spending.
As the hearing unfolded, the Gauhati High Court directed the state government to ensure the disbursement of overdue payments by November.
The court’s firm stance underlines the urgent need for accountability and responsible financial governance in the state, ensuring that contractors receive their rightful dues without further delay.
This developing situation not only raises questions about the state’s financial priorities but also underscores the broader implications for infrastructure development and public service delivery in Assam.
The court's insistence on timely payment to contractors may serve as a catalyst for reform, aiming to bridge the gap between governmental promises and actual performance.