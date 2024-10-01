Assam Cabinet Approves Scooties For 48,673 Meritorious Students

The minister said that this year, a total of 40,735 girl and 7,938 boys will be receiving two-wheelers under the award. "In line with our traditional practice of giving scooties to meritorious students, this year, we will be handing out as many as 48,673 scooties. Girl students securing over 60 per cent marks and boys securing over 75 per cent, will be eligible for this award," Mallabaruah told media persons.