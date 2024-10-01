Assam Cabinet Approves Scooties For 48,673 Meritorious Students

Over 45,000 students, both boys and girls, achieving meritorious results in Higher Secondary examinations in Assam will be given scooties under the Dr Banikanta Kakati Award this year. Cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah made the announcement following Tuesday's cabinet meeting held in Guwahati.
The minister said that this year, a total of 40,735 girl and 7,938 boys will be receiving two-wheelers under the award. "In line with our traditional practice of giving scooties to meritorious students, this year, we will be handing out as many as 48,673 scooties. Girl students securing over 60 per cent marks and boys securing over 75 per cent, will be eligible for this award," Mallabaruah told media persons.
Speaking further, he said that the cabinet today approved Rs 3,45,74,02,038 for this. "The scooters will encourage upcoming students of class 12 to perform well in their HS exams and reward excellence by assuring ease of mobility to meritorious students," the state cabinet noted.
On the other hand, the Assam Cabinet also approved the first month salaries for 264 Upper Primary (UP) teachers in Karbi Anglong district. This comes after the cabinet last week approved payment of salaries to 131 teachers appointed by the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).