Gauhati HC Hears PIL on Zubeen Garg’s Mysterious Death; Next Hearing on 13th March

The Gauhati High Court on Wednesday heard a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a thorough investigation into the mysterious death of Jubin Garg. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for 13th March. The PIL was filed by APW president Abhijit Sharma and Palash Ranjan Barua.

During the proceedings, the court noted that if there are any discrepancies or errors in the chargesheet, the petitioner has the right to bring them to the court’s attention.

Speaking to the media, Abhijit Sharma expressed serious concerns over the ongoing investigation. “So far, only a few accused and their lawyers have received copies of the chargesheet. Others have not received it yet, making it impossible to know the full truth behind Jubin’s death,” he said.

Sharma also raised questions over the effectiveness of the SIT investigation, pointing out several procedural gaps. “A proper crime scene reconstruction with the accused was supposed to take place, but key organisers and associates, including Tarcham Mittal and Anita Deka, were not summoned for the process. While the Meghalaya police conducted a reconstruction with Sonam Raghubanshi, the alleged killer was never made to participate in the crime scene reconstruction,” he added.

Highlighting further concerns, Sharma said, “It remains a mystery why Shyamkanu has not been denied bail till now. It appears as if there are attempts to protect certain individuals. Numerous leads mentioned in the chargesheet are still pending, and if loopholes are exploited, the accused could secure early release from jail.”

The PIL and today’s hearing reflect growing public and legal demand for a transparent and comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding Jubin Garg’s death.

