Zubeen Murder Case: All Accused Appeared via VC; Next Hearing on December 22

In connection with the murder case of Zubeen Garg, all seven accused were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup Metropolitan, via video conferencing on Tuesday.

Copies of the chargesheets were provided to all the accused while they were in custody. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for December 22, 2025, when the CJM may transfer the case to the session court, after which the trial will formally commence.

Earlier, the court had approved virtual proceedings in the case, accepting the Assam Government’s stand and directing that all seven accused be produced before the court through video conferencing.

Today, the accused was represented in court by Advocate Dhrubajyoti Das, who was appointed by the District Legal Services Authority.

