Gauhati HC Holds Crucial Hearing on Artificial Flooding in City

In a significant development, the Gauhati High Court convened to address the pressing issue of artificial flooding in Guwahati.
During the hearing, Advocate General Devajit Saikia informed the court that a firm from the Netherlands will submit a comprehensive report on flood control projects within nine months.
The proceedings featured a PowerPoint presentation by retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Akashdeep Barua, who previously served as the chief conservator of forests in Tamil Nadu.
The court took Barua’s findings seriously, prompting the Advocate General to affirm the government's commitment to thoroughly evaluate the information provided by Barua.
In light of these discussions, the court has directed the government to present a progress report by October 29, marking the next scheduled hearing date.