Gauhati HC Mulls Three-Year Ban on Hill Excavation to Tackle Urban Flooding

The Gauhati High Court held a crucial hearing on the issue of artificial flooding in Guwahati, during which an expert committee submitted significant recommendations, including a three-year ban on hill excavation.

The committee also suggested prohibiting all forms of construction activities on hills and suspending permission for house construction in hilly areas for the same period.

The state government has been directed to review these recommendations based on the advice of the former CEO of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). The government must inform the court of its decision within four weeks.

Additionally, in an affidavit submitted to the court, the government assured that all reserved forests in Guwahati would be protected. The affidavit also included a status report on measures taken to regulate the Bahini River, a tributary of the Brahmaputra, to control flooding in the city.

The Gauhati High Court has instructed the government to submit a follow-up report within four weeks on the progress of flood control measures and other related actions.

