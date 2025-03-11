Gauhati High Court Cracks Down on Delay in Cases Against MPs and MLAs

The Gauhati High Court has issued strict directives regarding the sluggish progress of cases pending against Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) in district courts. Many of these cases, filed years ago, remain unresolved at various stages due to procedural delays, non-appearance of the accused, and legal roadblocks.

Taking serious note of the issue, the division bench comprising Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury has ordered concerned authorities to submit a comprehensive report on the status of these cases. The registrar has been specifically instructed to oversee the matter and ensure compliance with the court’s directive.

A significant number of cases remain undecided due to the failure of accused legislators to appear before the court on time. Additionally, irregularities in the submission of evidence and repeated stay orders from higher courts have further hampered the judicial process. Acknowledging these concerns, the High Court has also mandated the submission of a detailed list of cases that are currently under a stay order.