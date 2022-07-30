Gauhati HC Orders Assam Govt To Take Steps For Privatization Of Madrasas

In an important judgment, the Gauhati High Court on Saturday ordered the privatization of posts in Madrasas in the state.

The Gauhati HC directed the state government to take steps to privatize teaching and non-teaching posts at madrasas in Assam.

The court was hearing pleas filed by teachers and other employees of madrasas who were left out.

According to them, the privatization did not happen due to the existing act abolishing madrasas. They said that prior to the act, there were over 600 madrasas in the state.

According to reports, a total of 323 madrasas and posts in them have been privatized so far.

Meanwhile, the court has ordered the state government to take a decision within two months.