Guwahati: Tai Ahom Mahila Morcha Demands Angoorlata Deka's Apology

Around 300 women of the Tai Ahom Mahila Parishad gathered to protest against the disrespectful comments passed against their community during a rally held by Angoorlata Deka on July 29.

Deka, who is the chief of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) women’s wing, had led a protest yesterday during which chants of ‘Ahom Jaati Murdabad’ were raised.

Condemning the slogans, the Kamrup metro district Tai Ahom Mahila Parishad called it derogatory and disrespectful towards their community.

The gathered women strongly condemned the entire act and demanded that the BJP Mahila Morcha chief apologise to the people of the community.

They also warned of appropriate repercussions if the incident is repeated in the future.