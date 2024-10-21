Gauhati HC Orders Case Diary Submission In Probe Against Ex-AASU Leader

The Gauhati High Court on Monday directed the police to file the case diary related to the investigations into allegations against former All Assam Students' Union (AASU) general secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah of abusing his partner.
The police have been directed to file the case diary detailing their investigation into the matter on October 22. Baruah, who resigned from his position with AASU following the allegations, is currently out on bail.
The controversy erupted after a student alleged that Shankar Jyoti Baruah deceived her with false promises of marriage, engaged in emotional and physical abuse, and issued death threats. The accusations sparked widespread discussions, with AASU taking a firm stance on addressing the matter while leaving room for Baruah’s voluntary action.
Baruah admitted to a past relationship with the student but claimed it ended months ago. He has taken anticipatory bail in response to the legal proceedings.
In September, he announced the decision to step down from his duties as the general secretary of AASU. Baruah stated that the decision was entirely his own, and he has voluntarily stepped down from the position of General Secretary.
In a post on social media, he mentioned that while the truth regarding the controversy surrounding him will be established in court, he wished to announce his resignation from the position of general secretary of AASU.
“I will send my release letter to the central committee shortly. I remain ever grateful to everyone for the support and cooperation extended to me until this moment”, read Baruah's post.