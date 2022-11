At least four members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Guwahati were granted bail on Monday.

According to sources, the four members were granted bail by the Gauhati High Court earlier today.

The members have been identified as Rahul Amin, Habibur Rahman, Shahidul Islam and Muzaharul Islam.

Notably, they were granted bail after one and a half month of their arrest.

Assam Police arrested the four members on September 28.