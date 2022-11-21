Usha Mangeshkar to be Conferred with Dr Bhupen Hazarika Award

Renowned singer Usha Mangeshkar will be conferred with the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Antorjatik Samanya Award 2022 (Bishwaratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika International Solidarity Award). This was announced by Asam Sahitya Sabha on Saturday.

Governor of Assam Prof Jagadish Mukhi will present the award to the renowned singer at a ceremony in NEDFi House on November 22.

The award will carry a cash prize of Rs. 5 lakhs, a souvenir, an angavastra and a collection of books.

It may be mentioned that the Sabha has been giving this award in association with Numaligarh Refinery Limited since 2013. Asam Sahitya Sabha established a selection committee for the purpose of choosing a recipient for the award.