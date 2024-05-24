Gauhati HC Questions Police Denial of Security at Zubeen's Bihu Event in Dharapur

The Gauhati High Court has raised concerns over the West Guwahati Police District's refusal to provide security for the 'Dharapur Anchalik Rangali Bihu Sanmilon,' where popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg is scheduled to perform. The court's intervention comes after the Deputy Commissioner of Police for West Guwahati police district denied permission to organize the event on May 25, 2024, citing concerns raised by a previous incident.
The denial was based on a report submitted by the Officer-in-charge of Azara Police Station, detailing the chaos that ensued during a previous attempt to hold the event on April 27, 2024. The report highlighted a law and order situation that arose when miscreants at the event engaged in vandalism and assaulted police personnel. Consequently, 11 officers sustained injuries, leading to several arrests and legal actions.
Despite the previous setback, the Dharapur Anchalik Rangali Bihu Sanmilon sought permission to hold the event once more, prompting the police denial and subsequent legal challenge.
The High Court has questioned the police decision, prompting scrutiny over the denial of security for the cultural program. The outcome of this legal challenge will likely have implications for future events involving public figures like Zubeen Garg.