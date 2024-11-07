Gauhati HC Rebukes Senior IAS Officer Over Repeated Non-Compliance

Narayan Konwar, born in a remote village in Assam’s Morigaon district, grew up in poverty and constant struggle. His father, a low-paid teacher at a venture school, could barely provide for the family, making it difficult for Konwar to continue his education. Tragically, he lost his father at a young age, worsening their hardships. To survive, his mother took up work as a daily wage laborer and sold vegetables, with Narayan helping her while trying to study. Despite his determination and hard work, poverty ultimately hindered his education, leading to his failure in the 12th final exams.