Gauhati HC Rebukes Senior IAS Officer Over Repeated Non-Compliance

The Gauhati High Court on Wednesday reportedly rebuked senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Narayan Konwar for repeated non-compliance with its directives over a period of three years. The court expressed its dissatisfaction over Konwar's failure to submit a proper affidavit despite multiple instructions to do so.
The court was hearing a case involving nine teachers from Assam's Lakhimpur during which, it observed that the IAS officer had been submitting the same affidavit repeatedly, leading to significant delays.
This provoked sharp criticism from the bench with the Chief Justice remarking on Konwar's knowledge of English.
In a firm directive, the high court reportedly ordered the officer to apologize for his actions, emphasizing that disrespect towards the court would not be tolerated. The Chief Justice further questioned why the officer had shown such contempt for the judiciary, highlighting the gravity of undermining court authority.
Notably, the senior IAS officer's story came to the fore following huge success of the film 12th fail on the life on IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Similar to Sharma, Narayan Konwar, also a 12th fail, cleared UPSC with 119 rank in 2010.
Narayan Konwar, born in a remote village in Assam’s Morigaon district, grew up in poverty and constant struggle. His father, a low-paid teacher at a venture school, could barely provide for the family, making it difficult for Konwar to continue his education. Tragically, he lost his father at a young age, worsening their hardships. To survive, his mother took up work as a daily wage laborer and sold vegetables, with Narayan helping her while trying to study. Despite his determination and hard work, poverty ultimately hindered his education, leading to his failure in the 12th final exams.