Gauhati HC Rejects Bail Plea of All Accused in Bajali Corruption Case

The Gauhati High Court has rejected the bail plea of all the arrested accused in connection to the Bajali corruption case, reports said on Thursday.
As per information received, the accused persons whose bail plea has been rejected are former Bajali SP Siddhartha Buragohain, former Bajali ASP Gayatri Sonowal, her husband Subhas Chander, and DSP Puskal Gogoi, Homeguard Deepjyoti Kalita, informer Iswar Chand Baruah.
It may be mentioned that on September 1, the CID detained seven persons including five police officers of the Bajali Police and two drivers following bribery charges leveled against them. The five detained police officers were Puskal Gogoi, Dy SP (HQ), Bajali, SI Anup Jyoti Patiri, O/C, Patacharkuchi PS, SI (P) Debajit Giri, i/c Bhawanipur OP under Patacharkuchi PS, ASI Sasanka Das of Patacharkuchi PS, ABC Injamamul Hassan, PSO of Smti Gayatri Sonowal, the then Addl SP (HQ), Bajali. The drivers involved in the unlawful activity were Deepjoy Roy and Nabir Ahmed.
Few days later, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court remanded six of the accused in judicial custody. According to sources, the accused that were sent to judicial custody include Home Guard drivers Deepjoy Kalita and Nabir Ahmed; middlemen Sahidul Islam and Kishore Kumar Baruah; former Bajali ASP Gayatri Sonowal and her husband Bobby Singh.