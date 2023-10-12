Bajali Corruption Case: Assam CID Apprehends Two More

Continuing the investigation into the Bajali Corruption Case, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) Assam has apprehended two more in connection with the case on Thursday.
According to sources, one linkman and a broker have been apprehended by the CID team. The accused have been identified as Sadekkas Ali, a close aide of SI Debajit Giri and Dilbar Hussain, a linkman to Additional Superintendent of Police Gayatri Sonowal.
The CID is currently interrogating the two accused in connection with the case.
Notably, on September 1, the CID detained seven persons including five police officers of the Bajali Police and two drivers following bribery charges leveled against them. The five detained police officers were Puskal Gogoi, Dy SP (HQ), Bajali, SI Anup Jyoti Patiri, O/C, Patacharkuchi PS, SI (P) Debajit Giri, i/c Bhawanipur OP under Patacharkuchi PS, ASI Sasanka Das of Patacharkuchi PS, ABC Injamamul Hassan, PSO of Smti Gayatri Sonowal, the then Addl SP (HQ), Bajali. The drivers involved in the unlawful activity were Deepjoy Roy and Nabir Ahmed.
The police officer's arrest stems from allegations lodged by a supari businessman, resulting in a comprehensive investigation.
Good news! Pratidin Time is now on WhatsApp Channels. To get the latest news updates, click here.