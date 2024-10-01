APSC Scam Probe Report To Be Made Public; Assam Cabinet Gives Assent

In a significant step, the Assam cabinet gave its nod to making pubilc the findings of the investigations into the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scam. The cabinet meeting held on Tuesday also decided to place the report in the Assam Legislative Assembly.
Speaking about it, cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said, "The Justice BK Sarma Commission report into the anomalies observed in the APSC CCE 2013 and CCE 2014 will be placed before the Assam Legislative Assembly after which it can be made public."
"The cabinet today approved the placing of the report before the Assembly. The matter will be taken up during the next session following which, the report will be released for the public," he added.
Notably, the cabinet meeting today observed that the decision will "inform the people of Assam on the extent of corruption and malpractices that were prevalent in APSC during the previous dispensation".
Notably, the reports submitted by the committees highlight significant irregularities and misconduct by both the beneficiaries and perpetrators during the conduct of CCE-2013 by APSC, which were astonishing in nature.
In another crucial decision taken today, the recently notified sub-districts in Assam will be renamed to co-districts with additional district commissioners acting as co-district commissioners to head the administrative responsibilities, informed minister Jayanta Mallabaruah. The co-districts will be established in all 126 constituencies of Assam gradually with 39 coming up in the first by October 4 and 5.