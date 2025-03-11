Gauhati HC Reserves Verdict on USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque’s Bail Plea

The bail hearing for University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque in his second case has been completed, with the Gauhati High Court reserving its verdict today. The court is set to pronounce its decision on the bail plea tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the High Court has issued an order preventing the arrest of Mahbubul Hoque in connection with a third case registered at Gossaigaon Police Station.

Earlier, a fresh case was filed against the USTM Chancellor at Gossaigaon Police Station based on a complaint by Lilawati Basumatary, the mother of a student, Kripanjali Basumatary. The complaint alleged that the USTM authorities assigned Patharkandi, nearly 400 km away, as the examination center for Kripanjali’s Class 12 board exams instead of Gossaigaon. Despite repeated appeals to reconsider the decision and allocate a closer center, no action was taken.

The student's family further accused the USTM authorities of offering to increase her examination marks instead. Following this allegation, the student's mother lodged a formal complaint at Gossaigaon Police Station, leading to the registration of a case against the university administration.

