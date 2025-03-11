Fresh Case Filed Against USTM Chancellor at Gossaigaon Police Station

A fresh case has been registered against University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque at Gossaigaon Police Station. The complaint was filed by Lilawati Basumatary, the mother of a student, Kripanjali Basumatary.

According to the complaint, the USTM authorities had assigned Patharkandi, located nearly 400 km away, as the examination center for Kripanjali Basumatary's Class 12 board exams instead of Gossaigaon. Despite multiple requests to reconsider the decision and allocate a closer center, no action was taken.

The student’s family has further alleged that USTM authorities offered to increase her examination marks instead. Based on this claim, the student's mother lodged an official complaint at Gossaigaon Police Station.

Meanwhile, Mahbubul Hoque, who had earlier secured bail in a separate case, is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing in connection with another case today. However, with this fresh complaint filed just before the scheduled hearing, legal troubles for the USTM chancellor appear to be escalating.

Legal experts suggest that even if Hoque secures bail in the second case, he may face re-arrest in connection with the new case registered against him at Gossaigaon Police Station.

Further developments on the case are awaited.

