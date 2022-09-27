Gauhati HC Upholds Ranjan Daimary's Life Sentence In 2008 Serial Blasts Case

The Gauhati High Court in a landmark judgment on Tuesday upheld the life imprisonment sentence of Ranjan Daimary in the October 2008 serial blast case in Guwahati.

Daimary, the founder of the now-disbanded National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), was in jail since 2019 after being convicted by a special court in the serial blasts case in 2008 that rocked Assam.

Daimary was the prime accused in serial blasts case. The high court today upheld his life imprisonment sentence.

Meanwhile, the court also upheld the prior verdicts for nine other accused in the case. However, it acquitted four other accused of any wrongdoings.

The earlier verdicts, that had come from a lower court, was today upheld by the high court.

Earlier this year, the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) had demanded the early release of former NDFB chairman Ranjan Daimary.