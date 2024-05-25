Gauhati High Court Advocates Remanded to 4-Day Police Custody in Land Scam Case

Two advocates from the Gauhati High Court, Anup Ojha and Nipul Ojha, have been remanded to four days of police custody by the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Kamrup Metro District.
The arrest comes in connection with their alleged involvement in a land scam dating back to 2005.
Reports indicate that the advocate duo had prepared a sale deed for a land parcel in 2005, naming a person who had passed away in 1985 as the owner.
This discrepancy raised suspicions, leading to the registration of case number 03/2024 by the Crime Branch of Assam Police. After three months of evasion, the two advocates were apprehended by officials.
Notably, another advocate named Jakir Ojha was previously arrested in connection with the same case. Investigations into the matter continue as authorities delve deeper into the alleged fraudulent activities surrounding the land transaction.