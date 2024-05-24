Guwahati: Advocate Duo Arrested By Crime Branch In Land Scam

Two Gauhati High Court advocates were arrested from the court premises in Guwahati on Friday for their alleged involvement in a land scam.
As per reports, the advocate duo had prepared a sale deed for a land parcel in 2005 in the name of a long-deceased person. A case numbered 03/2024 was registered regarding the matter at the Crime Branch of Assam Police based on which officials investigated the matter and arrested the two high court advocates.
According to officials, the duo had been evading arrest for the last three months. They were identified as Anup Ojha and Nipul Ojha.
In 2005, the advocate duo had prepared a sale deed for a 1 bigha land parcel. However, they allegedly did it in the name of a person who has been dead since 1985. This raised suspicion and accordingly a case was registered with the Crime Branch, the officials said.
Meanwhile, the officials also mentioned that another advocate named Jakir Ojha was previously arrested by the Crime Branch in the same case.