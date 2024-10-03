Gauhati High Court Bans Unauthorized Lotteries to Safeguard Citizens

During the proceedings, H.K. Das, learned Amicus Curiae, informed the court that under the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998, and the Lotteries (Regulation) Rules, 2010, only the State Government has the authority to organize lotteries, and only under specific terms and conditions. However, it has come to light that individuals are seeking permission from District Commissioners to conduct these lotteries, with some Commissioners allegedly granting permissions without proper authorization.