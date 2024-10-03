Gauhati High Court Bans Unauthorized Lotteries to Safeguard Citizens

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday has addressed a critical issue raised in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning the illegal organization of offline and online lotteries across various districts in Assam.
During the proceedings, H.K. Das, learned Amicus Curiae, informed the court that under the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998, and the Lotteries (Regulation) Rules, 2010, only the State Government has the authority to organize lotteries, and only under specific terms and conditions. However, it has come to light that individuals are seeking permission from District Commissioners to conduct these lotteries, with some Commissioners allegedly granting permissions without proper authorization.
Highlighting the urgency of the situation, particularly with the festive season approaching, Das urged the court to issue a strict prohibitory order to prevent illegal lottery operations that could exploit vulnerable individuals in Assam.
In response to the claims, R.K. Borah, the Additional Senior Government Advocate for Assam, indicated that he had received confirmations from 25 District Commissioners stating that no permissions had been granted for the organization of offline or online lotteries. However, the state has yet to file a formal counter response to the PIL, although some District Commissioners have submitted affidavits.
The court expressed the necessity for the State Government to file a counter affidavit detailing its strategies for addressing illegal lotteries. It granted the state six weeks to submit this response and directed the government to instruct all District Commissioners and Superintendents of Police in Assam to refrain from granting any lottery permissions.
The court also mandated that immediate action be taken against any illegal lottery operations identified.
These directives must be issued within one week, and the court has scheduled the next hearing for six weeks from now.