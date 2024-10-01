APSC Scam: 10 Officials Appear in Court Today, All Granted Bail

A total of 10 officials appeared before the Special Judicial Magistrate court on Tuesday in connection to the APSC recruitment scam, sources said.
According to information received, the officials who appeared before the court are Nabanita Sharma, Ashima Kalita, Amritraj Choudhury, Tridip Roy, Bikram Aditya Bora, Nandita Hazarika, Kulpradeep Bhattacharya, Nitumoni Das, Siddhartha Barua, and Mridul Hazarika.
A fresh charge sheet was filed against all 10 officials. Meanwhile, the magistrate court had ordered the inclusion of a few names in the charge sheet.
Further, according to sources, all 10 accused reportedly submitted a bail application in the court today, following which the court granted bail to all of them.
Meanwhile, the court has scheduled the next hearing of the case for November 8.