Gauhati High Court Calls for Comprehensive Flood Management Plan for Guwahati

The Gauhati High Court has taken a serious view of the persistent issue of waterlogging and flooding in Guwahati, directing the state authorities to present a comprehensive plan to address the problem.
The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning waterlogging in Guwahati was brought before the court, with S.U. Ahmed representing the petitioner.
The court also heard from N. Bordoloi, Standing Counsel for the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Assam, and D. Gogoi, Standing Counsel for the Forest Department, Assam.
The matter was brought to the court's attention following a recent flooding incident in Guwahati on August 5, 2024, which caused significant disruption and distress among the city's residents.
The court acknowledged the extensive media coverage of the incident, emphasizing the urgency of resolving the issue.
In response, the court has asked D. Saikia, Advocate General of Assam, to assist in the matter, and requested K.N. Choudhury, senior counsel and President of the Gauhati Bar Association, to act as Amicus Curiae.
The court has instructed the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs (DOHUA), Government of Assam, to submit an affidavit detailing the current and future plans to manage and mitigate flooding and waterlogging in Guwahati.
The submission is to be made by August 19, 2024.
This move by the court reflects a growing concern over the recurring flooding issues in Guwahati and the need for a permanent solution.
The case is set for further hearing on August 19, 2024.