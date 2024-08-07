Guwahati Floods: Artificial River Proposed To Combat Situation

Amid flash-floods creating havoc across Guwahati, Engineer J.N Khataniar has proposed a comprehensive plan to make the city flood-free, stating that a special artificial river spanning 8-9 kilometres needs to be constructed below Khanapara.
According to Khataniar, the artificial river designed in a V-shape, will be engineered to prevent water from entering Assam, directing it instead towards Meghalaya.
Addressing the media on Wednesday, Khataniar said, “In order to make Guwahati flood-free, we have to create an artificial river below Khanapara designed in a V-shape. This will help the flood water to be diverted to Meghalaya instead of entering Assam.”
“To further mitigate flooding, we need to construct a drain on the left side of Khanapara to divert excess water into Deepor Beel. Additionally, the water accumulating from the Bharalu River should be channeled a water body constructed at the Doordarshan, which will then be pumped and transported through a railway-enclosed pipeline to finally be released into the Brahmaputra,” he added.
J.N Khataniar further stressed on the need of making Kaziranga flood-free and proposed the setting up of an elvated corridor.
He said, “In order to protect Kaziranga National Park from the havoc caused by floods, an elevated corridor along the banks of the Brahmaputra needs to be set up. This corridor would significantly reduce vehicular movement on the main roads passing through Kaziranga, allowing wildlife to move freely without the threat of traffic.”
He also appealed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to consider these innovative measures, which could transform both Guwahati and Kaziranga, ensuring safer and more sustainable environments for both humans and wildlife.