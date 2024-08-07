Guwahati Floods: Artificial River Proposed To Combat Situation

J.N Khataniar further stressed on the need of making Kaziranga flood-free and proposed the setting up of an elvated corridor.

He said, “In order to protect Kaziranga National Park from the havoc caused by floods, an elevated corridor along the banks of the Brahmaputra needs to be set up. This corridor would significantly reduce vehicular movement on the main roads passing through Kaziranga, allowing wildlife to move freely without the threat of traffic.”