Gauhati High Court Issues Notice Over Artificial Floods and Illegal Mining Ops

The Gauhati High Court has taken cognizance of a petition filed by the Guwahati Eco Development Society, a voluntary organization, regarding the issue of artificial floods and illegal hill mining opeations in the city.
The court has issued notices to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Kamrup Metro District Commissioner, and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), directing all concerned parties to file affidavits within 10 days.
The petition highlights concerns over the adverse impact of artificial floods and hill mining on the city's environment and infrastructure. During the court hearing on Monday, it was brought to light that advocates faced difficulties in reaching the court premises due to the artificial floods, underscoring the severity of the issue.
The High Court's intervention underscores the pressing need for effective measures to address the root causes of artificial floods and regulate hill mining activities in Guwahati. Concerned stakeholders are expected to provide comprehensive responses to the court within the stipulated timeframe as the legal proceedings progress.