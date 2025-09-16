Gauhati High Court Rules on ASTC Employee Terminations Amid Recruitment Irregularities

Regarding the dismissal of 771 workers by the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC), who were purportedly hired without adhering to the correct procedures, the Gauhati High Court (HC) has rendered a significant decision.

The terminations follow claims that 2,274 people were contractually hired without following the necessary hiring procedures while former ASTC Managing Directors Anand Prakash Tiwari and Khagendra Nath Chetia were in office.

Reports suggest that these hirings bypassed essential procedures, including reservation policies and interviews.

Following the dismissals, the employees approached the High Court, which clarified three important points:

Employees must be retained in service until the specified positions are officially filled. Once positions become available, the employees must be allowed to qualify through exams or interviews according to their designation. Employees cannot claim any salary for the period from 2023 to the present.

The transport department had earlier issued show-cause notices to the former Managing Directors for allegedly flouting government norms.

A thorough assessment of the present contractual staff is also underway, with directives to retain only legally appointed and essential staff. Those found to have been hired irregularly will be released, with the process expected to conclude within 60 days.

