Guwahati: ASTC Employees Stage Protest

The protest of Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) employees entered fifth day. Heated situation erupted after several employees of the department lost their jobs.
The employees demanded re-recruitment immediately.
The affected employees gathered at the ASTC office in Paltanbazar and demanded answers from the General Secretary of the State Transport Employees Union for the unexpected dismissal from their jobs.
The situation escalated as the agitated employees demanded that the decision to lay off the employees be immediately lifted.
As many as 771 illegally recruited employees have been dismissed from their jobs.
According to an official notice, it is alleged that a total of 2,274 employees were recruited without following due procedure during the tenure of Anand Prakash Tiwari and Khagendra Nath Chetia as Managing Director.
“In respect of engagement of contractual staff, it has been alleged that the entire 2274 staff were recruited without following the due procedure or following the system of reservation nor any interviews were held. The same is to be enquired into and if found to be true, Show Cause notice to be issued to the then MD, ASTC for flouting the government norms and initiate Departmental Proceeding against such government,” a notice reads.
“Accordingly, after enquiry and on assessment Transport department will go through the present contractual staff of ASTC and appropriate direction will be issued to keep only essential and legally appointed contractual staff and other staffs to be released immediately thereafter. This exercise is to be completed within 60 days,” it added.“Accordingly, after enquiry and on assessment Transport department will go through the present contractual staff of ASTC and appropriate direction will be issued to keep only essential and legally appointed contractual staff and other staffs to be released immediately thereafter. This exercise is to be completed within 60 days,” it added.