Prez Droupadi Murmu to Attend Gauhati HC's 75th Anniversary on April 7

The Gauhati High Court will complete 75 years of existence on April 5 (Wednesday).

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the high court will be graced by President Droupadi Murmu on April 7 (Friday) during her two-day visit to Assam. Chief Justice of India Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud will also attend the function.

A felicitation ceremony will be held for the Senior Advocates and Retired Judicial Officers, Registry and Pleaders Clerks on the occasion which will be followed by the release of the Assamese version of the book “Gauhati High Court: History & Heritage” by the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma.

A commemorative stamp of the High Court will also be released by the Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday. A special platinum jubilee edition of the magazine ATMAN will also be released.

Arup Jyoti Baishya, Joint Registrar (Judicial) of the Gauhati High Court said, "To commemorate the occasion, a meeting has been convened on April 5 which will be attended by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Justice of Gauhati HC Sandeep Mehta and the Judges of the High Court."

Arup Jyoti Baishya also said that on April 6 (Thursday), six books on Customary Laws pertaining to different tribes such as Rabha, Tiwa, Zeme-Naga and Bodos of Assam will be released by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal.

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations will conclude on April 14. The concluding event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Established on 5th April, 1948, the Gauhati High Court originally catered to the seven North Eastern states of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. However, subsequent to the establishment of separate High Courts for the states of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura, today the Gauhati High Court exercises jurisdiction over the remaining four North Eastern states.