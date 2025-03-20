Gauhati High Court's Rebuke Forces Dispur Police to Register Vehicle Theft Case

The Gauhati High Court’s strong rebuke has forced Dispur Police to register a vehicle theft case, nearly a year after the initial complaint was filed. The case pertains to an FIR lodged on November 13, 2023, by Afouza Begum of Sonitpur, who alleged that her vehicle (AS 01AE 9425) was taken by an acquaintance on October 9, 2023, from Sonaighuli, Guwahati, for a wedding trip.

According to the complaint, the vehicle was taken by Samar Boro, accompanied by his friends Taufiqul Ali and Jitu Ali, to Rani. However, in a shocking turn of events, Samar Boro was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Rani on October 10, while the vehicle remained untraceable.

During the investigation, Rani Police suspected the involvement of an organized vehicle theft racket and subsequently arrested Samar Boro’s friends, Taufiqul Ali and Jitu Ali.

With no progress on the case, Afouza Begum approached the Gauhati High Court, which issued a notice on March 7, seeking details. However, the government’s failure to submit any information prompted the court to express its strong disapproval and order the immediate submission of case details.

The court’s reprimand has sparked a major controversy in the East Guwahati Police District, leading to intense scrutiny of Dispur Police’s handling of the case. Senior police officials are now questioning the role of the officer-in-charge of Dispur Police Station, raising concerns over possible lapses in law enforcement.

