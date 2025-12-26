Gauhati Press Club Hosts 1st Women Journalists’ Conclave, PCI Chief Attends

The Gauhati Press Club (GPC) organised its inaugural Women Journalists’ Conclave titled “Let’s Talk”, supported by the Assamese magazine Nandini, at the GPC premises in Guwahati on Friday.

Around 200 journalists attended the day-long event, which aimed to address the challenges faced by women in the media industry.

The conclave was inaugurated by Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty, the newly elected President of the Press Club of India (PCI), who graced the event as the Chief Guest.

She was joined by Smitakshi B. Goswami, CMD of Pratidin Time, and veteran journalist Maini Mahanta.

Speaking at the event, Pisharoty stressed the critical role of press freedom in modern journalism. “Our job as journalists is to ask questions.

And press freedom is essential for that,” she said, highlighting the importance of safeguarding media independence in India.

Pisharoty also discussed the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, expressing concern that certain provisions could limit journalists’ rights. She outlined the PCI’s plans to address these challenges and collaborate with press clubs across India, including the Gauhati Press Club, to protect journalists’ freedoms.

In her address, Smitakshi B. Goswami described Pisharoty’s PCI election victory as a beacon of hope for journalism in India.

“The fact that an independent journalist who is not afraid to do her duty wins a major PCI election is the hope we all need in times like these,” she said, reaffirming her commitment to support true journalism.

Following the inaugural session, three panel discussions were held where eminent women journalists from Assam shared their experiences and the challenges they face in the newsroom.

Topics included workplace discrimination, safety issues, career growth hurdles, and balancing professional responsibilities with societal expectations.

The conclave concluded with a commitment from participants to foster an inclusive and supportive environment for women journalists in Assam and across India.

Khagen Kalita, President of GPC, and Amarendra Deka, General Secretary, were also present at the conclave, overseeing the event’s successful execution.

